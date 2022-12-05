Fate sealed: Thousands seals wash up dead on coast of Russia’s Caspian Sea

At least 2,500 endangered Caspian seals have washed up on the Caspian shoreline of Russia’s Dagestan region in recent days, the Ministry for Natural Resources said.

A forensic examination is being carried out to determine the cause of death of the animals found along Russia’s entire Caspian sea shoreline.

In a statement released by the Caspian Nature Preserve Centre, the seals likely died about two weeks before being washed ashore and that no external signs indicated a violent death.

Caspian seals live exclusively in the brackish waters of the Caspian Sea, which is one of the world’s smallest seals. In addition to being preyed upon by other animals, such as wolves, Caspian seals are also at risk from heavy metals and pollutants in the Caspian Sea.

The Caspian Environmental Protection Centre estimates that 1.5 million Caspian seals existed a century ago, but that number has plummeted to 70,000 by 2022.

The Caspian seal is the only mammal found in the Caspian Sea, and has been listed as endangered since 2008 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to the Dagestan Ministry of Natural Resources, the seals died due to “natural factors” and that the number could be significantly higher. According to the ministry, the seals died about two weeks ago, and there were no signs of violent death or fishing nets.

RIA reported that inspectors were patrolling the coastline in search of additional dead seals. In the meantime, Caspian Environmental Center specialists were examining samples taken from dead seals to identify their causes of death.