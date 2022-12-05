Construction of world’s biggest radio telescope underway

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) begins construction on Monday and will be the largest radio telescope in the world on completion in 2028. It will be located in South Africa (mid-frequency) and Australia (low-frequency) whilst the headquarters will be based in the UK.

The aim is to attempt to answer some of the most pressing questions in astrophysics, perform the most precise tests of Einstein’s theories, and perform the search that intrigues humanity the most, for extraterrestrials.

Prior to the building work beginning, delegations from the eight countries leading the project have gathered at ceremonies in the remote Murchison shire in Western Australia and in the Karoo of South Africa’s Northern Cape.

“It’s been a 30-year journey. The first 10 years were about developing the concepts and ideas. The second 10 was spent doing the technology development. And then the last decade was about detailed design, securing the sites, getting governments to agree to set up a treaty organisation (SKAO) and provide the funds to start,” Prof. Phil Diamond, director general of the Square Kilometre Array Organisation told the BBC.

The telescope will incorporate just under 200 parabolic antennas, or “dishes”, as well as 131,000 dipole antennas, which look similar to little Christmas trees.

By preparing an effective collecting area measuring hundreds of thousands of square metres the SKA will have unparalleled sensitivity and resolutions as it probes targets in the sky.

The system will operate across a frequency range from roughly 50 megahertz to, ultimately, 25 gigahertz. In wavelength terms, this is in the centimetres to metres range.

The aim is for the telescope to be able to detect very faint radio signals coming from cosmic sources billions of light-years from Earth, including those signals emitted in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang, if indeed such an occurrence took place.

The SKA’s team will also seek to trace the full history of hydrogen, the most abundant element in the Universe. The telescope should be able to detect hydrogen’s presence even before great clouds of it collapsed to form the first stars.

“The SKA is going to contribute to so many areas of astronomy,” said Dr Shari Breen, the observatory’s head of science operations.

“One would be these ‘fast radio bursts’ that have been detected. These things output the equivalent of an entire year’s worth of energy from our Sun in just a fraction of a second. And we have no idea what they are. How is that possible? Hopefully the SKA will have an answer.”