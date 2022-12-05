Belarusian politician: agreements signed by Belarusian gov’t are illegal

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Minsk on Saturday and met his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin and later the Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Belarus’s regime-controlled news agency, Belta, reported that the meeting resulted in the amendment of the agreement on the “joint provision of regional security”.

Franak Viacorka, Belarusian politician and journalist said that “We don’t know the content but we believe that it’s (the agreement) creating the joint military grouping, which is supposed to attack Ukraine together. Or to create a common line of defence between the Bealrusian and Russian army.”

Viacorka emphasised: “We insist that all the agreements signed by Lukashenka, Lukashenka’s cronies, Lukashenka’s minister of defence are illegal because in 2020 he lost the elections’.”