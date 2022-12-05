Indonesia’s pending new criminal code will ban sex outside marriage among others

A senior official confirmed that Indonesia will ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, a move critics say could roll back hard-won democratic freedoms and police morality.

In addition to the controversial revisions to the code, there are articles that would penalize sex outside of marriage with up to one year in jail, outlaw cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views contrary to the Pancasila national ideology.

The government and House of Representatives have agreed on the draft code, clearing a hurdle to its passage.

Decades in the making, the revision of the country’s colonial-era penal code has sparked mass protests in recent years, although the response has been considerably more muted this year.

Parliament had planned to ratify a draft new code in September 2019, but nationwide demonstrations over perceived threats to civil liberties halted its passage. Legislators in the world’s third-largest democracy have since watered down some of the articles deemed most contentious.

Articles on customary law, blasphemy, protesting without notification, and expressing views differing from the Pancasila were criticised for being legally problematic due to the wide array of ways it could be interpreted in many ways.

Once ratified, the new code will come into effect after three years as the government and related institutions draft related implementing regulations.