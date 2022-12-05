EU-US trade talks sour over Biden’s climate tax measure

Top European Union officials intend to complain vehemently to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc’s electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate law.

In its first two meetings, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a year-old transatlantic forum, focused on regulatory cooperation and uniting against China’s non-market economic practices.

Nevertheless, the 27-country bloc fears that the USD 430 bn Inflation Reduction Act with its generous tax credits for Tesla, Ford, and other North American-made electric vehicles will have a significant impact on European automakers.

According to U.S. and EU officials, the topic will be discussed at the TTC meeting on the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland.

Among the attendees are U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice Presidents of the European Commission.

In a December 1st draft of a joint statement to be issued later, the U.S. side is said to acknowledge the EU’s concerns and underline its commitment to address it constructively. The draft document reportedly, however, did not set out specific measures to resolve the dispute.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement that the Inflation Reduction Act will be part of the range of discussions on trade, adding that the U.S. side was “committed to continuing to understand EU concerns” through a newly established task force.

A joint roadmap on evaluating and measuring trustworthy artificial intelligence technologies will be produced as well as a task force on reducing research barriers related to quantum computing, the spokesperson added.

The Inflation Act was criticized by officials from Europe and South Korea at the G20 Summit in Indonesia last month. During his recent state visit to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron also said that it would kill jobs in Europe.

Biden told Macron in Washington that there could be “tweaks” to the law to make it easier for European countries to participate in the credits.

French officials say they are hopeful an executive order from the White House could give them a break without needing to go through Congress to get revisions, something the White House would prefer to avoid.