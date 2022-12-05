Former Wuhan lab scientist: COVID was a man-made virus

The most commonly asserted version of the origins of Covid-19 was that the virus stemmed from a wet market in China, however an epidemiologist who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has claimed, in a recently released book called ‘The Truth about Wuhan’ written by Andrew Huff, that it was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility.

Andrew Huff, who worked for a New York-based non-profit organisation that studied viruses, said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology over two years ago.

The lab has recently come back under the spotlight following revelations in the UK that top British scientists were warned that Covid-19 could have evolved in laboratory animals, but collaborated in producing a paper which stifled the lab leak theory. Both Chinese government officials and lab personnel have strongly denied that the virus leaked from the facility.

However, a U.S. Senate Committee published a report this year which concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic was “more likely than not” the consequence of a laboratory accident.

In his book Huff explained that China’s gain-of-function experiments – medical research that genetically alters an organism in a way that can affect the biological functions of gene products – were carried out with lax security, which led to a leak at the Wuhan lab.

Huff highlighted in the book: “Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

He further explained: “We helped the Wuhan lab put together the best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species. China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent”.

Andrew Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based non-profit organisation that studies infectious diseases. They have been studying different coronaviruses in bats for over a decade, receiving funding from the National Institutes of Health, and forming a close affiliation to the Wuhan lab.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, a state-run and funded research facility home to China’s coronavirus research, has been under pressure by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to produce scientific breakthroughs to raise China’s global status despite lacking resources, according to a recent investigation published by ProPublica/Vanity Fair.