LIVE: Day 285 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

A Group of Seven (G7) price cap on

Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries

to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though

Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has

to cut production.

08:00 CET



General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: According to available information, in the Skadovsky district of the Kherson region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and police regime and introduced a curfew. Movement between settlements is prohibited 24 hours a day, movement within settlements is permitted only during the day.

07:54 CET



An explosion yesterday in #Nizhnevartovsk, #Russia killed five people.

The cause of the explosion was the depressurization of a gas cylinder. pic.twitter.com/bEXBaa2i2M

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 5, 2022

07:17 CET



Japan implemented a price cap

on Russian crude oil from Monday, but crude oil imported from

the Sakhalin-2 plant will be excluded, the government said in a

statement.

The decision follows an agreement by the Group of Seven

nations and Australia on Friday to limit the price of Russian

crude oil at $60 per barrel in the latest move to slap sanctions

on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.