LIVE: Day 285 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

A Group of Seven (G7) price cap on
Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries
to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though
Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has
to cut production.
08:00 CET
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: According to available information, in the Skadovsky district of the Kherson region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and police regime and introduced a curfew. Movement between settlements is prohibited 24 hours a day, movement within settlements is permitted only during the day.
07:54 CET
An explosion yesterday in #Nizhnevartovsk, #Russia killed five people.
The cause of the explosion was the depressurization of a gas cylinder. pic.twitter.com/bEXBaa2i2M
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 5, 2022
07:17 CET
Japan implemented a price cap
on Russian crude oil from Monday, but crude oil imported from
the Sakhalin-2 plant will be excluded, the government said in a
statement.
The decision follows an agreement by the Group of Seven
nations and Australia on Friday to limit the price of Russian
crude oil at $60 per barrel in the latest move to slap sanctions
on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69