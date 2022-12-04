Russia and Belarus amend agreement on regional security

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived with a surprise visit in Minsk on Saturday and met his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin and later the Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Belarus’s regime-controlled news agency, Belta, reported that the meeting resulted in the amendment of the agreement on the “joint provision of regional security”, without providing further detail.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a “union state” and are closely allied economically and militarily.

Moscow used Belarus as a staging ground for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has said it will not enter the war in Ukraine, but President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has in the past ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing threats to Belarus from Kyiv and the West.

Belarus’ defence ministry announced on October 16 that just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in the country as part of a “regional grouping” of forces combining to protect its borders.