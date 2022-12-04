Football: France eliminates Poland from World Cup winning 3:1

For the first time in 36 years Poland made it out of the World Cup’s group stage. This will have to suffice for now. On Sunday the French national team came out on top in the round-of-16 game at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha winning 3:1.

The game started off calmly, with the French in possession of the ball for the most time. Le Bleus did not have much trouble advancing toward the Polish goal, and in the 17th minute, Ousmane Dembélé made the first attempt to score for France but kicked the ball straight into the hands of the Polish goalie, Wojciech Szczęsny. Just three minutes later the Polish team’s star striker and captain, Robert Lewandowski, made an attempt to score on the other end of the pitch.

Things started to look more promising for Poland after this. The Poles took the initiative and Matty Cash and Bartosz Bereszyński got several occasions to shine.

Then in the 29th minute, Przemysław Frankowski basically delivered the ball to the French. Fortunately for the Poles, he was not the only one who had a bad day. Olivier Giroud failed to score while being just a couple of metres away from a temporarily abandoned Polish goal.

In the 37th minute, Bereszyński bolted towards the French goal and made a pass into the penalty area. Piotr Zieliński made two attempts to score, followed by Jakub Kamiński, but these attempts were foiled either by Hugo Lloris, the goalkeeper, or the French defence.

It looked like the first half would end in a tie, but the Poles received a blow to their morale when Kylian Mbappe spotted a gap in the Polish defence and passed to Giroud, who scored the first goal for France.

Poles attempted an aggressive comeback at the start of the second half but unfortunately were unable to gain an upper hand. In the 74th minute Mbappe scored a second goal for France.

The Polish team became dispirited and to add insult to injury, Mbappe scored the third goal just seconds after the 90-minute mark. This was his fifth goal in Qatar, making Mbappe the first player to score nine World Cup goals before his 24th birthday, having netted as many as Argentina’s 35-year-old Lionel Messi.

Poles got a chance at a consolation goal, a penalty, in the stoppage time. Feeling the pressure, Lewandowski halted several times before finally kicking the ball straight into the hands of Lloris. But Lewandowski’s indecisiveness prompted Lloris to leave the goal too quickly, and the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken.

This time Lewandowski made the best of his final shot before the Poles were inevitably to be sent back home and the game ended with 3:1 for France.

In spite of the disappointment of the Polish fans, the Sunday game was the first time Poland made it out of the group stage in 36 years. Commentators say that the game against France was the Polish team’s best performance in this World Cup. And there is definitely no shame in losing to the reigning World Champions.

Polish fans who wish to continue watching the World Cup will now have to pick a new team.

France will play against the winners of the England vs Senegal Game on Saturday.