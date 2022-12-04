Iran: Legal cleric says ‘morality police’ shut down, protesters call for strike

Iran’s cleric and Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the morality police whose detention of a young woman triggered months of protests had been shut down, but this has not cooled down the mutinous atmosphere in the country. Protesters call for a three-day boycott of businesses to apply further pressure on the ayatollahs’ regime.

Iran’s Interior Ministry which is in charge of the morality police did not confirm the shut down of the force and Iranian state media said Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who made the announcement, was not responsible for overseeing it.

Top Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran would not change the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab policy, which requires women to dress “modestly” and wear headscarves, despite 11 weeks of protests against strict Islamic regulations.

The Unrest which erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police for not abiding by the strict hijab rules, and died in a hospital after being severely beaten while in detention.

Hundreds of people have been killed since. As of Saturday, 470 protesters, including 64 minors, have been killed according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said. The protests have also resulted in the deaths of 61 members of the security forces, while 18,210 demonstrators were arrested.

Iran’s Interior Ministry state security council said on Saturday the death toll was 200, according to the judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

Morality police off the streets

Residents posting on social media and newspapers such as Shargh daily say there have been fewer sightings of the morality police on the streets in recent weeks as authorities apparently try to avoid provoking more protests.

The semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported on Saturday that Prosecutor-General Montazeri said the morality police had been disbanded.

“The same authority which has established this police has shut it down,” he was quoted as saying. He said the morality police was not under the judiciary’s authority, which “continues to monitor behavioural actions at the community level.”

Al Alam state television said foreign media were depicting his comments as “a retreat on the part of the Islamic Republic from its stance on hijab and religious morality as a result of the protests”, but that all that could be understood from his comments was that the morality police were not directly related to the judiciary.

Economic strike

Protesters seeking to maintain their challenge to Iran’s clerical rulers have called for a three-day economic strike and a rally at Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square on Wednesday, according to individual posts shared on Twitter by accounts unverified by Reuters.

Similar calls for strike action and mass mobilisation have in past weeks resulted in an escalation in the unrest which has swept the country, some of the biggest anti-government protests since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

President Ebrahim Raisi is due to address students in Tehran on the same day to mark Student Day in Iran.