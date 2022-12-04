EU plans to respond to U.S. green subsidy package with one of its own

The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc’s chief executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said in the Belgian city of Bruges on Sunday.

“Competition is good […] but this competition must respect a level playing field,” Ms von der Leyen said, adding that “The [U.S.] Inflation Reduction Act should make us reflect on how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment.”

The USD 430 billion Inflation Reduction Act passed in mid August has prompted EU’s fear of businesses being lured away by the enerous tax breaks. Companies ranging from car manufacturers to makers of green technology that would remain in the EU might be put at a disadvantage.

The topic is one of several on the agenda of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council meeting on December 5.

Participants include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, along with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager.