First K2 tanks, K9 howitzers from South Korea to reach Poland on Tuesday

Yonhap/PAP/EPA

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak will attend a ceremony in the port city of Gdynia on Tuesday at which Poland will accept the first K2 tanks and K9 howitzers for the country’s Armed Forces from South Korea.

In its press release, Poland’s Ministry of Defence pointed out that the Polish Army was consistently working to strengthen its military potential through the use of Korean technologies.

“In July of this year, a framework agreement was concluded with Hyundai Rotem for the purchase of a total 1,000 K2 tanks,” wrote the ministry, adding that the deal also included, among other elements, technical and engineering support vehicles, a training and logistics package as well as supplies of ammunition.

The ministry, in addition, noted that “a framework contract concluded with Hanwha Defence covers the purchase of a total of 672 self-propelled howitzers.”

“At the end of August this year, executive contracts were concluded concerning the acquisition of the first 180 K2 tanks from the Korean side in 2022-2025 and 212 K9 self-propelled howitzers in 2022-26,” wrote the ministry.

The ministry indicated that the subsequent framework contract signed on October 29 this year for the acquisition of K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, anticipates the delivery of the first 18 launchers, integrated with Polish JELCZ vehicles, along with ammunition, already in 2023.

“The delivery of each of the already contracted types of military equipment means extensive industrial cooperation during each of the stages that will follow, and this will increase the capabilities of the Polish defense industry as many components of these weapons systems will come from the Polish defense industry,” concluded the defence ministry.