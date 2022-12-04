Ukrainians in Poland cheer for White-and-Reds before today’s match: ambassador

All Ukrainians in Poland are keeping their fingers crossed for the White-and-Reds, Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych wrote on social media on Sunday, referring to the upcoming Poland’s match against France at the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

The Poles will face their opponents in the 1/8 final of the event.

“Today we, all Ukrainians in Poland, are keeping our fingers crossed for the White-and-Reds! We support you! You are fighting bravely and you will win! I believe in it and may it happen!” the ambassador wrote.

Dziś my, wszyscy Ukraińcy w Polsce, trzymamy kciuki za biało-czerwonych 🇵🇱! Wspieramy Was! Walczycie dzielnie i zwyciężycie! Wierzę w to i niech tak się stanie! 🤞✊#Ukraina 🇺🇦 #Polska 🇵🇱#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/g9GzWmrCrN

— Vasyl Zvarych (@Vasyl_Zvarych) December 4, 2022

Poland’s match against France will take place on Sunday at 4pm CET.