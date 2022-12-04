Russia looted Ukrainian wheat worth at least USD 1 bn: report

Russia has harvested nearly six million tonnes of wheat in the occupied Ukrainian territories, causing Ukraine to lose a crop worth at least a billion dollars, according to a study of satellite imagery by NASA’s food security programme, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

NASA’s estimate is only for wheat – other crops were not taken into account.

Nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s wheat is grown on land that Russia claims to have annexed, although some of that territory is currently being controlled by Ukraine, the agency added.

“Russian ships have exported grain presumably harvested in the occupied territories to countries such as Libya and Iran, but it is difficult to estimate the quantity because shippers hide the origin of the cargoes,” Blommberg noted.

“Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat and the blockade of its ports due to the Russian invasion has caused prices to soar, potentially making grain smuggling more lucrative. The deal allowing Ukraine to resume exports has helped lower grain prices, but they remain at historically high levels,” it pointed out.

Dmytro Skornyakov, director of HarvEast, Ukraine’s main agricultural producer, said that all the winter crops his company had planted on land in the Donetsk region in the east of the country had been harvested by Russian forces this summer.