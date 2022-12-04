You are here
LIVE: Day 284 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war goes on. U.S. intelligence expects
the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in the next
several months and sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will
to resist, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical
winter infrastructure, the head of National Intelligence
said on Saturday.

07:52 CET

Officials in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson
announced they would help citizens evacuate from parts of
Russian-occupied territory on the east bank of the Dnipro River
amid fears of intensified fighting.

07:10 CET

In #Bilokurakyne and in #Starobilsk, #Luhansk region, #Russian occupiers erected memorials for #Lenin. pic.twitter.com/As4jXC9DXb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 4, 2022


