LIVE: Day 284 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war goes on. U.S. intelligence expects

the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in the next

several months and sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will

to resist, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical

winter infrastructure, the head of National Intelligence

said on Saturday.

07:52 CET



Officials in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson

announced they would help citizens evacuate from parts of

Russian-occupied territory on the east bank of the Dnipro River

amid fears of intensified fighting.

07:10 CET

In #Bilokurakyne and in #Starobilsk, #Luhansk region, #Russian occupiers erected memorials for #Lenin. pic.twitter.com/As4jXC9DXb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 4, 2022