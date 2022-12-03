Tehran asks Moscow for help to suppress protests: report

The Iranian regime has asked Moscow to supply anti-riot equipment and training in preparation for a long-term confrontation with protesters. It is also concerned about its limited human and material resources, the Iran International media outlet reported.

According to secret files recently obtained by hackers and shared with Iran International, Tehran is also using information from Moscow to assess its own internal situation. The documents reference Russia’s eavesdropping on Western communications in an attempt to provide Tehran with assessments about the protest movement’s nature and strength.

Earlier in October, the White House had stated that Moscow was advising Tehran on how to suppress protests effectively, and this new information confirms that. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, told a joint press briefing with John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, that Moscow might be helping the Islamic Republic by drawing on its own experience suppressing demonstrations.

“The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public. Iran and Russia are growing closer the more isolated they become,” Jean-Pierre said. “Our message to Iran is very, very clear: Stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians.”

“We know they may be considering some sort of support for Iran’s ability to crack down on protesters. And sadly, Russia has experience at doing that,” Kirby said.

A growing outcry against Iran’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the beating to death of Mahsa Amini and leading to about 470 other killings is now magnified by the Islamic Republic’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A senior Revolutionary Guard commander on Saturday told Iran International that the IRGC’s chief commanders have called up 1,000 retired members to help quell the popular uprising as they don’t have enough forces, but only 300 accepted to return to service and crack down on protests.

An audio file obtained earlier in the week by the hacktivist group, Black Reward, revealed Iranian officials’ concerns about worn-out security forces, media failures, and labour strikes.