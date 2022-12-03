Putin not sincere about peace talks now: U.S. diplomat

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine at this time, Victoria Nuland, a top U.S. diplomat, said on Saturday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, visited Ukraine to show support at a time when Russia is trying to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure.

“Diplomacy is obviously everyone’s objective but you have to have a willing partner,” Ms Nuland told reporters.

“And it’s very clear, whether it’s the energy attacks, whether it’s the rhetoric out of the Kremlin and the general attitude, that Putin is not sincere or ready for that,” said Under Secretary Niland.

Earlier during the week, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was prepared to speak to Putin if the Russian leader was interested in ending the war. But the idea died quickly when the Kremlin said the West must recognise Moscow’s declared annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

This reaction from Russia showed “how not serious they are”, said Nuland.

Nuland also met Andrii Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s office, who expressed thanks for the billions of dollars worth of aid Washington has committed to Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s victory, which we are sure of, will be our joint victory,” Zelenskyy’s office reported Yermak as telling Nuland.