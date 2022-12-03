Tories have no good solution to the current rise in poverty rates: expert

Poverty now affects one in five of U.K. citizens. Exorbitant real estate prices coupled with high energy costs and inflation exacerbate the situation for the poorest of Brits. Michał Kuź, political scientist and Jagiellonian Club’s expert in international relations expert, explains how this came to be and can the current government do anything about it.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69