Moldova concludes energy deal to prevent further blackouts

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu announced an energy deal on Saturday he said would reduce the risk of large-scale electricity outages in the former Soviet republic, that have been plaguing the country as the effect of the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Moldova’s energy needs are fulfilled by a combination of imports from neighbouring Romania and domestic production. The problem is that Moldova’s largest power plant is located in Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway region on the eastern bank of the Dniester.

The gas needed to operate the power plant is dispensed by Chisinau, but it is imported from Russia via Ukrainian territory. After Russia cut the gas flows by 40 pct., Transnistria stopped providing electricity to the rest of Moldova to meet its own needs. Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine have exacerbated the issue.

Chisinau has relied on more expensive Romanian electricity to make up for the lack of electricity from the Transnistrian plants, which is a great burden for Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries. But this has proven insufficient to prevent blackouts.

According to the deal announced by Deputy PM Spînu, Moldova will now provide the Transnistrian plant with 5.7 million cubic meters of gas per day in exchange, and will then buy electricity from it for USD 73 per megawatt per hour.

Spînu said that Energocom, the Moldavian state utilities firm would purchase enough electricity from the Transnistrian power station to cover all of Moldova’s needs for December when combined with existing imports from Romania.

“This contract is a reasonable compromise to ensure the citizens on both banks of the Dniester [are provided] with electricity and gas,” Spînu wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that officials were exploring the possibility of extending the contract into 2023.