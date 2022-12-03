Macron caters to Russia in hope of accelerating peace negotiation

French President Emmanuel Macron said during a TV interview, that Europe should prepare a new security architecture with regard to Russia’s interest.

Amid his state visit last week to the United States, Macron told television stations TF1 and LCI that Europe needs to prepare its security architecture with Moscow for the future.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a new security architecture in Europe should take into account Russian concerns about NATO’s expansion to its borders and prepare to provide guarantees if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the Ukrainian conflict.

“This means that one of the essential points we must address, as President Putin has always said, is the fear that NATO comes to right by its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia,” Macron said.

“That topic will be part of the topics for peace, so we need to prepare what we are ready to do, how we protect our allies and member states, and how to give guarantees to Russia, the day it returns to the negotiating table,” Macron added.

The French leader’s comment comes on the heels of Russia’s increased shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, suggesting the West cede grounds to the dictator that initiated the invasion of its neighbour and left numerous war crimes in its wake.

Macron’s suggestion, however, fails to acknowledge the track record of Russia when international agreements were concerned. As early as 1994, Russia arrived at the negotiating table and gave Ukraine a security guarantee in exchange for its giving up of nuclear arms, known as the Budapest Memorandum. Only a score later, the memorandum was broken and Moscow moved to annex Crimea.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, various countries declared the Russian involvement a breach of its Budapest Memorandum obligations to Ukraine and in violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. Amongst the countries most vocal about the breach, France.

At a joint news conference in Moscow with Macron on February 8, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin said that he would keep trying to get answers from the West on his three main security demands: no more NATO enlargement, no more missile deployments near its borders, and a reduction in NATO’s military infrastructure to 1997 levels which was before any Eastern European countries joined the alliance.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is open to talks regarding an end to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic approach, after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak with Putin.

Macron’s stance to cede NATO grounds in hopes of a favourable outcome of the talks would align itself with Moscow’s interest, with dubious effects at achieving actual peace, as Putin’s regime has demonstrated its tendency to shift its willingness to carry out the peace deals on a dime.