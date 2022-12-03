Sovereign states a foundation for strong Europe: Polish PM at ECR summit

To be strong and “not subject to a centralistic tyranny” the EU must be a community of strong and sovereign nations, said Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki on Saturday, during the second and final day of the summit of the European Conservatives and Reformists, “The Europe of Our Dreams”. The meeting, held in the Polish capital of Warsaw, was also addressed by the prime minister of Italy and the leader of the Spanish Vox party.

The Polish Prime Minister spoke of the importance of the separation of powers into three branches and how this system, which has proven to be so effective, is now under threat.

According to Mr Morawiecki, the increasing power of big corporations and media has a degenerative influence on the existing political system.

PM Morawiecki believes that the fourth pillar of the system should be the creation of adequate education systems, which will impart such values as family bonds, Christianity, and commitment to sovereignty and identity, nowadays often replaced by consumerism. He assessed that it was a deliberate effort to turn citizens into politically apathetic consumers.

The Polish Prime Minister stressed that if Europe is to be strong and “not subject to a centralistic tyranny”, it needs to be a Europe of strong, sovereign states, which co-operate with one another.

Italian PM calls for defence of Europe’s values and identities

The summit was also addressed by Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy and the Chairperson of the ECR party.

She opened with condolences to the families of the missile incident that claimed the lives of two Polish citizens on November 15, stressing that Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for the tragedy.

“When our freedom and security are at stake, we must stand together, helping and defending each other,” said Ms Meloni, adding that as a member of the EU and NATO Italy will continue to support Kyiv. “This is our common interest, this is our common duty,” she stressed. The Italian PM also thanked the Polish people, who by opening their hearts and homes to the Ukrainian refugees, have “shown what solidarity means”.

As the Italian PM emphasised, the war in Ukraine also has an adverse effect on the citizens of the EU, citing the increasing prices of energy and foodstuffs as examples. Ms Meloni called for a swift and united reaction from the European Union in fighting these problems.

Italy’s PM assessed that European countries must look into shortening supply chains, especially in vital industries such as food, energy, the digital sector, and healthcare because it is unacceptable that “unreliable third countries […] hold the keys of our strategic interests and economies”. She pointed to excessive taxation and regulations, including environmental ones, as factors hampering the efforts of entrepreneurs and called for their abolition to stimulate the economy.

PM Meloni also stressed the need to address the challenge posed by migration from outside of the European Union.

“The EU must defend its external borders and must not force its citizens to take in masses of illegal migrants,” she said. “Our solidarity must be guaranteed mainly to those who are effectively fleeing from wars and persecution.”

“Dear friends, do not be afraid to stand for the values that unite us, to defend our history and our identities, to be the voice of common sense, to defend the freedom and prosperity of our countries,” Ms Meloni concluded.

‘Poland is an example for all of us’

Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish Vox party, said that the project of European integration, which originated in a Europe ravaged by war, was meant to create a platform for co-operation between nations that would prevent future conflicts while respecting the sovereignty of nations and strengthening the European market.

“The EU of today is radically different from the one imagined by its founding fathers. Its spirit of partnership has been distorted, and the fundamental principle of subsidiarity and of freedom have been betrayed. The elites in Brussels have turned the EU into a bureaucratic monstrosity, whose principles are imposition and harassment,” said Mr Abascal.

Listing the transgression of the EU as it is now, he spoke of climate policies that destroy industry, a policy of open borders that threatens the safety of Europe’s societies, and meddling in the policies of individual sovereign states’ governments. He also spoke of the threat to the institution of family and the liberties of Europe’s citizens. The leader of Vox accused EU institutions of “harassing countries such as Poland, that do not prostrate themselves before the totalitarian steamroller of the Brussels bureaucrats.”

Mr Abascal believes that Europeans want “change, a return to the roots, and to common sense”. He is convinced that following the 2024 European Parliament elections, the EU will change its course and “abandon the imposition and harassment, maintaining and re-inforcing the mechanism of collaboration and the general role of unanimity.”

He said that the EU should be respected, but that the respect needs to also extend to individual states and their freedom to make decisions within the individual member states’ competencies, in which “the EU does not provide any added values to the lives of our compatriots”.

Abascal called for an EU that protects the natural environment without introducing “absurd climate principles”, maintains the standard of living of the working and middle classes, and respects the freedom of its citizens instead of enforcing a uniform way of thinking or life, and defends Europe’s Christian roots and culture.

“Today it is Poland that is an example for all of us who are building an alternative to globalism,” he stressed.

“We can be certain that soon we will have the majority, [necessary] to stand up to the bureaucrats and to policies that are in equal measures dishonest as it is erroneous,” concluded Mr Abascal.