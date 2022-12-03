Europe is not strong enough to stand up against Russia without U.S.: Finnish PM

While visiting Australia, Sanna Marin, the leader of the pending NATO member, stressed the importance of strengthening Europe’s defences. According to her, Europe is not strong enough to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its own and has had to rely on U.S. assistance.

Russia must ‘feel the pain of this war’: Polish PM in Helsinki

see more

“I must be brutally honest with you, Europe isn’t strong enough right now,” she said. “We would be in trouble without the United States.”

In terms of military assistance, the U.S. is by far the largest provider. It has committed USD 18.6 billion in support since the war began in February, according to a

UK House of Commons briefing last month.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the European Union is the second largest donor followed by the UK. However, their contributions pale in comparison to those of the United States.

With European countries’ military stocks dwindling as they supply Ukraine, Ms Marin said more needs to be done to strengthen European defences, adding that Europe must build the capabilities in terms of European defence, European defence industry, as well as be able to cope with a variety of scenarios.

While in office, U.S. President Donald Trump regularly criticised European countries in NATO for not spending enough on defence. In 2020, it was estimated the U.S. spent just over 3.7 percent of its GDP on defence, while the average for NATO’s European members and Canada was 1.77 percent.

During her talk, Prime Minister Marin went on to criticise some European countries’ attempts at building closer ties with Russia in recent decades and said that mindset was “proven entirely wrong”.

States like Poland and the Baltic States had warned European countries that Russia doesn’t care about their economic ties, sanctions, or anything else when it comes to invading Ukraine, she said.

A series of sanctions have been introduced by the EU and the U.S., among others, to limit Russian resources for continuing the war. Following the start of the war, many European Union and NATO countries have pledged to increase their defence spending.

In February, Germany announced an extra USD 113 bn for its army, and a constitutional commitment to NATO’s military spending target of 2 percent of GDP. In June, the UK, under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said its defence spending would hit 2.5 percent of GDP by the end of the decade.

NATO’s Stoltenberg also said that all NATO members must commit 2 percent of GDP “to ensure the alliance’s military readiness”. And there have been recent calls on NATO members to increase their defence spending to 3 percent of GDP.

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, formally applied to join NATO in May. Accession protocols were signed in July, although they are yet to be ratified by all other members.