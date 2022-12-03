Estonia buys six HIMARS systems in largest arms deal in country’s history

Estonia is purchasing six US HIMARS missile launchers. First launchers are scheduled to arrive there in 2024, and the contract value exceeds USD 200 million, according to the U.S. Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

This is Estonia’s largest arms purchase in history. Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Defense Investment Center, and DSCA’s president signed the contract. As part of the contract, Estonian soldiers will also receive training.

Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor for the implementation of the agreement. In addition to HIMARS launchers, Estonia is procuring rocket munitions and communications equipment.

It was announced in July 2022 that the U.S. Department of State approved the possibility of selling M142 HIMARS highly mobile artillery rocket systems, as well as spare parts, technical support, and ammunition to Estonia.

“The HIMARS artillery rocket systems are a new and important step in the development of Estonia’s defense capabilities,” said the head of the Department of the General Staff of the Defense Forces, Lt. Col. Kaarel Mäesalu.