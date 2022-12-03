Football: Polish and French teams’ coaches express mutual respect for rivals

Coaches of the Polish and French national football teams met with the press ahead of the match between the two games which will take place on Sunday and decide which team will proceed to the quarter-finals.

“This is certainly going to be a different game than the matches during the group stage. We have to focus on ourselves. We know what we want to improve,” said Czesław Michniewicz, the coach of the Polish national football team.

Coach Michniewicz made it abundantly clear that he and his players consider Les Bleus a dangerous opponent that is not to be underestimated.

“France represents a similar level to Argentina,” said Michniewicz, adding that if Poland is victorious, it will be a considerable achievement, since France is the reigning world champion following its 4:2 victory over Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“If we can beat the rivals that are defending their [champions’] title, for a moment we can call ourselves the World Champions. It’s our dream,” said the Polish coach.

Asked whether there are any weak spots the French team has, Michniewicz smiled and said: “I was looking for a long time and… I didn’t find any. But for sure, every team at some point in the game makes mistakes. We have to keep the French under constant pressure, work hard ourselves for them to make those mistakes,” added Poland’s coach.

The respect is mutual, as evident from the way Didier Deschamps spoke of the Polish team.

“My players know that Poland puts up a solid defence, but they also have a lot to say when it comes to the offence. We have to respect what this team has done,” said Deschamps.

“This team had to frequently play on the defence during the group stage, but they are very good at it and they love it,” continued the French coach. “But defence is not everything. They are a competitive team, with a hard core made up of experienced players, of whom each has almost or more than one hundred games played for the national team under their belts, such as Szczęsny, Glik, Lewandowski, Krychowiak, Zieliński, or Grosicki. There are also young, talented players whose physical condition keeps improving,” coach Deschamps summarised the style of play displayed by the Poles.

As for the Polish team’s star player, captain and striker Robert Lewandowski, Mr Deschemps had this to say that “He is very effective [playing] in the penalty area. We need to make sure we can isolate him from passes because the fewer he gets, the less dangerous he is,” said the coach under whom the French team won the 2018 World Cup, and who helped win it for Les Bleus back in 1998 as a player. “Apart from intelligence and technical skills, he is very good at physical gameplay, even if he did not get a lot of passes in the first three games.”

“Even one ball [passed] to Lewandowski can prove dangerous. We will not focus exclusively on him, but he is capable of exploiting the smallest of chances,” concluded Deschamps.

Poland and France will face off in the round of 16 on Sunday, December 4, at 16:00 CET (1500 GMT). The victors will proceed to the quarter-finals and battle either England or Senegal to proceed to the semis on Saturday, December 10.