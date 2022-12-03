EU must control relations with ‘undemocratic’ neighbours says PM

"Europe of our dreams is also a Europe that controls… relations with its undemocratic neighbours, particularly those trying to restore imperialism," Morawiecki said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Europe must control its relations with its ‘undemocratic’ neighbours and impose curbs on sales of its technologies, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said.

Morawiecki addressed a congress of the European Conservatives and Reformists held in Warsaw on Saturday, the second and final day of the meeting.

“Europe of our dreams is also a Europe that controls… relations with its undemocratic neighbours, particularly those trying to restore imperialism,” Morawiecki said.

“Primarily with such neighbours as Russia, but Europe must also control its future when it comes to other great economic systems,” the Polish prime minister added.

In this context, Morawiecki warned that Europe must be careful about who it sells its technologies to. According to him Europe, which is “at the top of the global technology ladder”, must not sell off its technologies as it needs to maintain its competitive advantage.

“Only through this will we be able to control our own fate in the future, instead of fighting with challenges like today, with this gauntlet thrown down by Russia, and also thrown down by – it is already clearly visible – by China,” Morawiecki said.