Polish PM calls for a republican Europe

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that forces that want a republican Europe of states must be united to counter trends towards a centralised EU.

Talking at the Warsaw Summit of European Conservatives and Reformists on Saturday, Morawiecki said Europe is facing a big question whether “it will go in a republican direction, towards a community, in a direction that combines freedom and solidarity, or whether it will slide towards a centralised, bureaucratic behemoth.”

He said he believed that it was “a fundamental internal choice that will determine the fate of Europeans and the fate of Poles in the coming decades.”

“It is also a choice that will affect the second big question, the question about the external relations of the European Union and the role of the (European) Union, the role of Europe in the whole world,” Morawiecki told the debate entitled “Europe of our dreams.”

Referring to the slogan of the meeting he said: “We need the unification of all the forces that want a sensible Europe, a Europe of solidarity, a republican Europe and a great Europe.”

In Morawiecki’s opinion, “we live in times of a geopolitical turning point, which happens once in several decades, sometimes once in a century.”

“Therefore, today Europe also has to answer the question of whether it wants to be a big, important global player, a transatlantic player, or whether it wants to be a subject, or rather an object played by the greats of this world, in particular… by our great, dangerous… barbaric neighbour, Russia,” he said.