Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday, sending people fleeing buildings, according to BMKG.

The agency said there is no tsunami threat from the quake. The earthquake was felt in Jakarta, around 200 kilometers from the epicentre.

One person was injured and four houses were damaged in Garut, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

There were reports on social media that residents in other towns and cities in West Java felt the quake strongly. Guests at a hotel in the capital of West Java province reportedly ran out of the building, but have since returned.

Authorities were still inspecting other places near the epicentre on Saturday, according to Suharyanto, the head of BNPB.

“Hopefully the impact is not as bad as Cianjur because this time the epicentre is pretty deep,” he told MetroTV. Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java’s Cianjur, killing more than 300.

The magnitude was initially reported at 6.4 with a depth of 118 km (73 miles) and was later updated with a depth of 109 km. The BMKG reported a smaller 2.9 magnitude quake over an hour later at 107 km depth.