Over 1,000 Russians refused entry to Latvia, Lithuania since September

Since September, Latvia and Lithuania have refused entry on their territory to over a thousand Russians, following a ban introduced by the Baltic states and Poland preventing Russian citizens carrying Schengen tourist visas from entering their countries.

The Lithuanian border guards reported that since September 19 it refused entry to 709 Russians, who did not meet the new entry requirements. Additionally, the border guards cancelled 29 visas, which were mostly issued to people who had applied for work visas, but failed to show up.

No entry for Russian tourists

In comparison to the same time last year, the number of Russian citizens entering Lithuania has dropped by nearly half, which is slightly more than in Latvia, where the number of Russians entering the country has decreased by close to 40 percent.

The Latvian border guards reported that since September they had refused entry to over 400 Russian citizens.

The ban on entering the Baltics and Poland by Russian tourists has been introduced as a consequence of the war in Ukraine. It is related to national safety and ethical issues arising from the Russian aggression on Ukraine. The ban does not apply in humanitarian cases or to persons fleeing political persecution.

How many Russians entered Lithuania and Latvia since September 19?

Since the introduction of the ban, 82,086 Russian citizens entered Lithuania, while 81,110 have left the country, reported spokesperson for the Lithuanian border guard, who was quoted by Baltic New Service (BNS).

The Lithuanian border guards emphasise that there have been no conflict situations related to refused entries. There are no disagreements or visible discontent, according to the spokesperson.

Since September 19, 16, 588 Russians entered Latvia.