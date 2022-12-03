U.S. unveils super-advanced next-gen stealth jet

Northrop Grumman Corp on Friday rolled out its new B-21 “Raider” jet, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force.

The B-21 was unveiled during a ceremony at Northro’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, offering members of the public the first look at the new bomber.

[The @USAirForce's B-21 Raider is] proof of the Department's long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities that will fortify America's ability to deter aggression, today and into the future.

The B-21, which carries a similar “flying wing” shape to its predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities.

The aircraft were projected to cost approximately USD 550 mln each in 2010 dollars, or about USD 750 mln in today’s inflation-adjusted dollars.

The Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.

Unveiled today, the B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable, penetrating-strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s.

Northrop is calling the plane a sixth generation aircraft given its ability to connect to other aircraft and easily integrate future weapons into its systems architecture.

The B-21 also features more durable, stealth-enabling low observable surface material that will require less maintenance and keep operations costs and downtime to a minimum, Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview.

The presentation provided the first video and photo images of the new bomber. Previously, only artist renderings have been published.

Six of the planes, which are to have their first flights in mid-2023, are in various stages of assembly. More than 8,000 people from Northrop Grumman, industry partners and the Air Force currently work on the programme.