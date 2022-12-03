Half of Poles negative about gov’t policy towards Germany, poll shows

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Just over half of Poles say they are not happy with the policy of Poland towards its western neighbour, according to a recent survey.

In a poll run by SW Research for the rp.pl portal, 50.5 percent of respondents negatively assessed the policy of Mateusz Morawiecki’s government towards Germany, 18.7 percent praised it and 30.8 percent had no opinion on the matter.

Six in ten of those not satisfied with Poland’s policy towards Berlin (57 percent) are over 50 years old and the same percentage of respondents are university graduates.

A negative opinion about the policy of the Polish government towards its western neighbour is shared by 59 percent of Poles earning between PLN 4,000 – 5,000 net (EUR 855 – 1,069) , and the same percentage of people living in cities with a population of between 100,000 and 199,000.

Commenting on the poll results, rp.pl wrote that in late October the Polish government sent a diplomatic note to Berlin demanding EUR 1.32 trillion in compensation for damage caused by Germany as a result of its wartime occupation of Poland.

The portal added that Germany believes the issue was closed with the declaration of 1953, in which Poland renounced war reparations from Germany. In 2004, the then Polish government under Marek Belka confirmed this position. “However, in 2019, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in an interview with journalists of the German media group Funke, said that the declaration of 1953 was an agreement between Poland and East Germany, which the current authorities do not recognise,” rp.pl wrote.

The SW Research survey was conducted on a random sample of 800 internet users over 18 years old, on November 29-30, 2022.