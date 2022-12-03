Poland tightens penalties for drunk driving

Under the new laws, courts will be able to sentence drunk drivers who cause severe injury or death to prison terms of up to 16 years.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Drunk drivers face longer prison terms and the confiscation of their vehicles under legislation signed into law by the president on Friday.

Police will also be empowered to confiscate a drunk driver’s vehicle.

The new legislation also raises the maximum penalty for homicide from 30 to 40 years, and for sexual offences from 15 to 30 years, with a no-parole life term for especially vicious rapists.