G7, Australia back EU’s price cap for Russian oil

The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members hammered out a political agreement earlier in the day.

The G7 and Australia said in a statement the price cap would take effect on December 5 or very soon thereafter.

The nations said they anticipated that any revision of the price would include a form of grandfathering to allow compliant transactions to be concluded before the change.

“The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap,” the statement read. No details were immediately available on what further actions could be taken.

The price cap, a G7 idea, aims to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil, while preventing a spike in global oil prices after an EU embargo on Russian crude takes effect on December 5.

“We welcome the work by the EU to stabilise energy prices while reducing Russia’s revenue from energy exports, crippling its ability to finance its unjustified war in Ukraine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on social media.

Poland pushed for lowest cap possible

Warsaw initially had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price. It had pushed in EU negotiations for the cap to be as low as possible to squeeze revenues to Russia and limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sadoś on Friday told reporters Poland had backed the EU deal, which included a mechanism to keep the oil price cap at least 5 percent below the market rate. U.S. officials said the deal was unprecedented and demonstrated the resolve of the coalition opposing Russia’s war.

The EU agreement on an oil price cap, coordinated with G7 and others, will reduce Russia’s revenues significantly.

A spokesperson for the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency and oversees EU countries’ negotiations, said it had launched the written procedure for all 27 EU countries to formally greenlight the deal, following Poland’s approval.

Details of the deal are due to be published in the EU legal journal on Sunday.