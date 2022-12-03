Growing concern in UK over Strep A deaths

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced that six children, including five under the age of 10, have died since September after contracting the Streptococcus A bacteria.

Since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, more infections of this type have been reported in recent weeks in the UK.

While most people do not get very sick, the highly contagious bacteria that causes the infection can lead to serious illness and complications.

What is Strep A?

Strep A is a bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. Many people carry it harmlessly without even knowing, but they can spread it to others who might become ill.

It spreads through close contact and airborne transmission resulting from coughs and sneezes. Outbreaks sometimes happen in schools and care homes.

The symptoms are usually mild and include sore throat or a skin infection that can be easily treated with antibiotics. However, Strep A can also cause more serious conditions, such as scarlet fever, which mostly affects young children and is also treated with antibiotics.

In rare cases, Strep A can also cause invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), which can be deadly. The invasive disease occurs usually in people with weakened immune systems, who suffer from other conditions or are undergoing therapies, such as cancer treatment. In those cases, early medical intervention is essential.

As it stands, there is no vaccine for the condition.

