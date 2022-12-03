Over 46,000 investigations into Russian war crimes launched so far

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian police have launched more than 46,000 investigations into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine reported on social media.

The services specified that more than 35,000 cases relate to violations of the laws of war, more than 9,000 are theft and crimes against property, and more than 2,000 cases were brought against collaborators. Approximately 130 cases were initiated under the section on state treason and diversion.

More airstrikes expected

Ukraine’s intelligence service warned that Russia is ready to launch new airstrikes, pointing out that the aggressor has assembled its military aircraft in the town of Engels in the Saratov region.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat assured that the Ukrainian army is capable of countering Russian attacks.

“We have seen the satellite pictures from Engels airport, the planes and missiles are there and of course they have no fuel problems. We have been prepared for any attack every day since February 24,” he said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported that almost half of Ukraine’s electricity grids had been damaged after continuous Russian shelling.

Since October, the Russians have been deliberately striking critical infrastructure in the country, depriving millions of residents of access to electricity and hot water.