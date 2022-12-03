LIVE: Day 283 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. The

head of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency said on

Friday that a deal aimed at safeguarding

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is close at hand.

07:14 CET

#Russian invaders transformed the city of #Bakhmut, #Donetsk region into ruins. Prior to #Russia's invasion it was inhabited by 70,000 people.

