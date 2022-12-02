Sale of stolen Polish artwork halted by German auction house

German auction house “Grisebach” has suspended the sale of a Polish painting stolen in 1984 from Warsaw’s National Museum until the case is cleared up in court.

Stolen Polish artwork sold at German auction house

“Grisebach has contacted the sellers as well as the buyers and will make every effort to carry out an additional forensic audit in order to obtain a binding explanation,” the auction house’s spokesperson Sarah Buschor said.

“Until then, further execution of this transaction by Grisebach will be halted,” he added.

“Our pressure proved to be effective,” Jarosław Sellin, Polish Culture Minister, commented on the matter.