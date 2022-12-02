World News 02.12

Ukrainian embassies and consulates received packages containing animal remains. Meanwhile, after more than 8 months of fighting to retake the city of Kherson in Ukraine, one small city – Posad Pokrovske – paid a particularly heavy price as nearly all of its buildings got destroyed or damaged. Our today’s guest was Oleksandr Senkevich, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69