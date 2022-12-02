EU foreign policy chief visits training mission for Ukrainians

Josep Borrell (pictured left with Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau) had come to Poland on Thursday to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council in the central city of Łódź.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, has paid a visit to a newly-established EU training mission for Ukrainian troops in Poland.

Borrell was speaking on Friday during a visit to a new EU training centre for Ukrainian soldiers in Brzeg, south-west Poland, where he talked to Polish instructors and Ukrainian soldiers.

He had come to Poland on Thursday to take part in the OSCE Ministerial Council in the central city of Łódź.

After visiting the training centre Borrell told reporters he had promised Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, in April that the EU would organise training for Ukrainian troops.

He also said he felt humbled after talking to Ukrainian soldiers who had come to Poland to learn skills that would help them defend their homeland.

According to Borrell, the mission will cost European taxpayers EUR 100 million and will train 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Apart from EU personnel, British and Canadian instructors will also also be involved.

Norway will pay an additional EUR 50 million and the EU will also purchase EUR 60 million worth of weapons to be used in the training.

In October, the EU Council agreed to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

According to the European Council’s website, “the aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.”