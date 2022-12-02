EU diplomacy chief praises Poland for training Ukrainian soldiers

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, met Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training as part of the EUMAM military mission on Friday during a visit to Poland. He thanked Poland for the fact that most of the combat training takes place on its territory.

“Grateful to Poland for hosting a significant part of the training on Polish soil,” Mr Borrell wrote on social media.

“Humbled by my exchange with the Ukrainian troops and full of admiration for their bravery and determination,” he added. “We must continue providing them with the means to continue their fight against Russia.”

