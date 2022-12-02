Poland approves EU’s USD 60 Russian oil price cap proposal

Poland has agreed to the European Union’s proposal for a USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, allowing the EU to move forward with formally approving the proposal over the weekend, Poland’s Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sadoś announced on Friday.

Warsaw had been holding out on approving the proposal to examine an adjustment mechanism which would keep the cap below the market price. Mr Sadoś explained this mechanism would keep the price cap at least 5 percent below the market rate.

The EU can now launch their written protocol for approving the deal, aiming to formally announce it on Sunday, he said.