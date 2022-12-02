Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Poland receive threatening packages

Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Poland are among those in six countries reported by Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry on Friday to have received “bloody packages” containing animal eyes.

“After the terrorist attack in Spain, the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow (southern Poland – PAP) and the consulate in Brno have received bloody packages.

The packages contained animals’ eyes,” a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson wrote on Facebook, adding that the packages were soaked in a “substance of characteristic colour” and had a characteristic smell.

“We are analysing the meaning of this message,” the spokesperson wrote.

A spokesperson for Warsaw’s Police HQ said the package sent to the Ukrainian embassy in the capital had been delivered to the consular section.

“It was meant to provoke anxiety in embassy staff,” Sylwester Marczak said, adding that Polish police had “quickly ruled out a threat.”

The Ukrainian foreign ministry post went on to state that the entrance to the ambassador’s residence at the Vatican had been devastated and that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a hoax bomb threat.

The Ukrainian embassy in the USA also received a letter, sent from a European country, with a photocopied article critical of Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

“We have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of threat and terror is ongoing against embassies and consulates of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “Being unable to hold back Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to scare us. However, I can say right away that those attempts are pointless. We will continue to work effectively towards Ukraine’s victory.”

A press release said Ukrainian authorities were working with law enforcement in other countries to examine the circumstances of all the threats, identify the people associated with them and bring them to justice.

Security has been tightened at all Ukrainian embassies and consulates.