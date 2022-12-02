Ukrainian embassies receive ‘bloody packages’

Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received ‘bloody packages’ containing animal eyes, the country’s foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid.

The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive colour and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy as well as the general consulates in Naples and Kraków, and a consulate in Brno, spokesmanOleg Nikolenko said.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukrainian embassies and consulates in European countries, including Poland, received bloody packages with animal eyes.

Chemical defense specialists worked at the Ukrainian consulate in Brno, Czech Republic

“We are studying the meaning of this message,” the spokesman wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security.

More threats

Six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.

Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalised. An embassy source in Rome said human faeces were left in front of the door.

Nikolenko also said that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.

The embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical of Ukraine, he said. The letter, like most of the others, originated from one European country, he said, without giving details.