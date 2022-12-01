Biden, Macron vow to hold Russia accountable for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron renewed their commitment to fighting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday in a White House meeting where the allies also acknowledged tensions over handling the economic stress of the war.

Biden is hosting Macron at the first state visit since the U.S. leader took office in early 2021. In a joint statement issued after their Oval Office talks, the two leaders said they were committed to holding Russia to account “for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies” in Ukraine.

They vowed to coordinate on their concerns regarding “China’s challenge to the rules-based international order, including respect for human rights and to work together with China on important global issues like climate change.”

Both leaders celebrated their countries’ alliance against Russian strongman Putin and as defenders of democracy.

“France and the United States are facing down Vladimir Putin’s grasping ambition for conquest” and “defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations,” Biden said.

“It doesn’t mean that every single solitary thing we agree on,” he said. “But it does mean we agree on almost everything.”

Macron said the two nations had a shared responsibility to protect democracies on both sides of the ocean and face the direct and indirect consequences of the war in Ukraine together.

“Super aggressive U.S. laws”

Macron was expected to raise French and European concerns about subsidies in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a USD 430 billion bill that offers massive subsidies for U.S.-made products and is aimed at addressing the climate crisis.

European leaders say the legislative package signed by Biden in August is unfair to non-American companies and would be a serious blow to their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting on Wednesday with U.S. lawmakers, Macron said the act was “super aggressive” towards European companies, one participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Macron told the French community in Washington that the cost of the war in Ukraine was much higher in Europe than in the United States and that Europe risked falling behind if the subsidies syphoned new investments. This could “fragment the West,” he said.

There was no sign that Biden was prepared to make concessions.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security” when asked about European concerns.

NATO differences

Both leaders have sought to bolster support for the Ukrainian military.

NATO ministers met in Bucharest and pledged more aid to Ukraine to help against Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure as winter bites.

The alliance, of which the United States and France are founding members, was also discussing how to address challenges posed by China’s military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Macron has said in the past that China should not be a focus for NATO.