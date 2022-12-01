Stolen Polish artwork sold at German auction house

A watercolour stolen from the collection of the National Museum in Warsaw on June 14, 1984, was sold on Thursday at the German “Grisebach” auction house. Despite the measures taken by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage and the Polish Embassy in Berlin, the work was put up for sale.

“The German auction house behaved like a common fence,” Poland’s Culture Minister Piotr Gliński wrote on social media after the auction ended.

As communicated by the Culture Ministry, “the watercolour was found by employees of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage as a result of monitoring the foreign art market.”

“The work by Vasiliy Kandinskiy was stolen from the exhibition ‘Concepts of Space in Contemporary Art’ in 1984, and had been in the collection of the National Museum in Warsaw since 1982,” the ministry wrote.

“To this day, the seal of the National Museum in Warsaw has been preserved on the back of the watercolour, which clearly indicates its origin. The provenance of the object, indicated by the Grisebach auction house, also proves that Vasiliy Kandinskiy’s work was in Polish public collections,” it emphasised.

As the ministry pointed out, “the common knowledge of the history of the painting and the preserved ownership markings of the National Museum in Warsaw indicate that any sale of the painting after the moment of the theft cannot be considered an act in good faith.”

The watercolour was sold for EUR 310,000.

“We will take all possible legal steps to recover the artwork,” the Ministry wrote, adding that it considers “the transaction knowingly carried out by the auction house Grisebach to be highly unethical and contrary to the standards that should apply in the international art market.”