Rock Rachon 01.12

The Battle of Bakhmut has lasted for over four months in a series of military engagements near the city of Bakhmut between Ukraine and Russia during the struggle for Donbas. The city itself has become a ghost town, with no civilians and only soldiers still present. This is down to the assault force orchestrated by the Russian paramilitary mercenary organisation Wagner Group.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69