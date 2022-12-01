Business Arena 01.12

Sales of professional service robots rose by an impressive 37 percent in 2021. By region, the strongest growth came from Europe with a market share of 38 percent followed by North America with 32 percent and Asia with 30 percent. Elsewhere, after Wednesday’s rally, buoyed by the Fed’s Chairman saying that the bank will slow down its hikes in the coming months.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69