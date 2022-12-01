World News 01.12

A mass grave of victims executed by Russian soldiers has been uncovered by investigators in the village of Pravdina, near Kherson. Meanwhile, as fighting continues in Ukraine, deteriorating weather and widespread blackouts are adding to the grim reality of war. Today, we were joined by Miss World Colombia 2022 Camila Pinzon to talk about the role of people with large audiences in spreading the message about Ukraine’s urgent need for aid.
