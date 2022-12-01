Pulse of Culture 01.12

December 1 marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Nazi German Concentration Camp for Polish Children in Łódź (1942-1945). The Museum of Polish Children – Victims of Totalitarianism tells the story of the tragic events. Two Ukrainian opera houses were awarded this year’s “Opera Oscar” for offering up mellifluous cadenzas and virtuosic trills amid power cuts and artillery blasts on their country’s territory – allowing audiences to evade, if only for a few hours, the war outside.