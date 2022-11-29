Israeli-Palestinian conflict reaches boiling point again, U.N. expert warns

Tor Wennesland, U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, addressed the organisation’s Security Council on Monday on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, pointing out its dangerous escalaton.

“After decades of persistent violence, illegal settlement expansion, dormant negotiation and deepening occupation, the conflict is again reaching a boiling point,” he said.

Three Israeli soldiers were detained on Monday, the military reported, after allegedly hurling an improvised bomb at Palestinians near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as revenge for the seizing of the body of a teenager last week.

This morning, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland will brief the @UN Security Council on the situation in the #MiddleEast, including the Palestinian question. Follow the meeting live from 10AM EDT @UNWebTV – https://t.co/sODMyhmspr pic.twitter.com/Qa14AITC5Q

— UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) November 28, 2022

On Wednesday, in the occupied West Bank, which has seen an intensification of violence since March, Palestinian gunmen seized the body of an Israeli Druze high-schooler from a hospital in the town of Jenin where he had been taken after a car accident, according to the Israeli Defence Forces.

“The optimism, hope and vocal support for a negotiated political solution that was so palpable when the peace process began have now dimmed, especially given the lack of political progress since the unsuccessful rounds of talks in 2007 and 2014,” Mr Wennesland said.