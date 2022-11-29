Russian media report self-mutilation, suicides among mobilised in the army

In Russia, cases of self-injury and suicide are on the rise due to conscription or because of pressure on lower-level commanders, the independent Russian portal theins.ru reported. Local media cited by the portal reported that a mobilised man committed suicide at the Higher Military Command School in Novosibirsk.

“He was captured by his superiors literally in front of his home, he did not want to go to war, but he had nowhere to hide from the military. There were rumours that the mobilised will be sent to the war zone,” said one of the colleagues of the man.

A local newspaper in Vladivostok reported that the officer responsible for the mobilisation shot himself five times in the chest. Colonel Vadim Boyko, who worked at the Pacific Maritime Institute, was tasked with repairing military equipment for those mobilised and preparing recruits for combat operations.

“He repeatedly reported to his superiors that the equipment was out of order and was not available for the newly recruited soldiers, but the command did not respond to his appeals,” the newspaper explained.

On November 14, after the inspection, the colonel was told that a criminal case would be carried out against him for the loss and damage to state property worth RUB100 mln (about USD 1.6 mln). His private property was threatened to be confiscated. Two days after the inspection the man shot himself.

On September 21, Putin issued a decree on mobilisation for the war with Ukraine. Some 300,000 reservists were expected to be drafted. The media reported many bizarre cases in relation to the mobilisation like drafting people who are missing, disabled people or opponents of local politicians. In some cases, drafting cards were delivered to the addresses of deceased people.